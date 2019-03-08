Adalheid M. “Heidi” Parrish passed away on Feb. 25, 2019, at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. She went by Heidi, whom many of you knew her by.
She was born April 28, 1935, in Ramberg, Germany, to Maria and Henry Herty. She joined siblings Elly, Willy and Gertrude. Her youngest siblings, Lisle and Linda, passed away as babies from German measles and mushroom poisoning.
Heidi had an eighth grade education. She always told many stories of her papa working in the woods, cutting down wood, hunting and foraging for mushrooms and berries. She grew up during World War II and did not have much knowledge about the war other than when her village was bombed. The family had to find other water sources to drink from and food was rationed. They mainly grew their own food, canned, hunted, made sausages and dried meats. Like many Germans, sauerkraut became a staple.
Her father was drafted into the war and shortly after, the war ended and her mother passed away at the age of 38. After birthing eight children, her heart just gave out.
With the passing of her mother, her father dedicated all of his time, when not working, to caring for his large family. He went from homebuilding in France to working in a nearby town factory to ensure they had enough food and clothes. Her oldest sister, Elly, took over cooking, cleaning and helping to raise the little ones. Heidi looked up to her big sister. Although they grew up very devout Catholic, her father often called them gangsters because they always wanted money and they ran everything.
When Heidi was about 15 years old, she started working in a small factory. She was never able to complete her education. This didn’t stop her, however. She would ride her bicycle everywhere. While working at the factory, she met a lovely young man named Fritz, who was the son of the factory owner. Nothing ever came of that relationship, as he already had a girlfriend, so Heidi quit shortly afterwards.
When she was 19, she went on to Stuttgart, where her sister, Elly, worked. Elly was the main cook in a little Gasthaus. She taught Heidi how to cook and there she would mingle with Americans who would come in for beers and good German food. A couple years later, while still working there, she met Bill ... a blue eyed man that she says she fell in love with at first sight. They began getting to know each other and within a year, on April 14, 1961, they were married at the local courthouse in Stuggart.
Heidi and Bill traveled to many places around the world including, Iran, America, Greece and Spain. After four years of marriage, while living in Long Branch, N.J., Heidi gave birth to their son, Bill Parrish Jr. When Bill Jr. was 2 years old they moved to Tehran, Iran, to be with Bill Sr. In fact, Bill Jr’s first language was Iranian. Then almost eight years later, while in Weisbaden, Germany, Heidi gave birth to their second child, daughter, Linda K. Parrish.
Heidi was the first and only woman in her family to get a driver’s license. She taught herself English by watching television and she became a citizen of the United States … an accomplishment she was very proud of. Although she was proud of her German heritage, she was just as proud to be an American!
Bill and Heidi belonged to the VFW, the Legion, and enjoyed being members of a rock hunting club. Heidi was saved in the early 1980s in a little Baptist church off Belmont Ave. in Hood River, Ore. Many years later, she recommitted with my brother and started attending the Seventh Day Adventist Churches in Hood River and White Salmon. Heidi enjoyed the people, the preaching and the singing of the many songs! She loved the Lord and was grateful to Him, especially on car rides and taking in the scenic beauty or anything beautiful she saw in her travels.
Heidi was a lover of all things nature, but she especially loved her flowers and garden. Heidi was a strong-willed person, with very strong views about people and life, but was also very big-hearted. Her son, Bill Jr., witnessed her generosity many times when she would hand out money to complete strangers. She helped and loved so many people and also touched so many.
Heidi is survived by her son, William Parrish Jr.; daughter, Linda (Luis) Mendez; three great-grandchildren, Andreas Hurt, Andrea Mendez and Isaiah Mendez; Rosie the cat; and her beloved family in Germany.
A viewing was held at noon on March 8, with a service and reception following at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Inurnment will be private at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
