Helen Marie (Yaw) Elmer went home the morning of Feb. 11, 2020. Helen had celebrated her 93rd birthday on Dec. 27, 2019. Helen was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Dec. 27, 1926, the daughter of William Clarence and Sarah Elizabeth (Drake) Yaw. She joined an older brother, Ural Dean, and later was followed by her younger siblings, Lawrence Eugene and Rose Alice.
On April 24, 1948, she married George Miles Elmer and they made their first home in Monroe, Mich., where their four children were born. In 1959, they moved to Arizona, where they owned and operated three family-run beauty shops. Helen was the manager, bookkeeper and force behind the success of these businesses. She was very proud that she worked until she was 78 when she moved to Hood River, Ore., to be near family.
Helen and George loved to travel and had visited many countries around the world. George passed away in 2004 and they celebrated 56 years of marriage. Helen continued to travel, visiting China, Africa and just recently a trip to Cancun, Mexico. She loved playing cards and enjoyed many new friendships in Hood River that involved bridge, pinochle, dominos and gambling. Helen had a special talent for winning when she gambled.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy George Elmer, and both brothers.
Helen is survived by daughters, Becky (and Bob) Nelson of Buckeye, Ariz., and Betsy (and Chris) Berens of Hood River; son, Thomas Elmer of Hood River; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Alice Wilson; numerous nieces and nephews; and the many friends she has collected over the years.
Per Helen's request, there will be no formal public service, but she will be laid to rest with her husband at Idlewilde Cemetery in Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River.