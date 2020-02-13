Helen (Sadie) Marie Goe passed away on Feb. 1, 2020, in the presence of her oldest son, Dick. She was the oldest child born of eight, to Robert and Nettie Walkin, in Hope, N.D., on June 2, 1930. Helen’s younger life was spent helping raise four of her siblings in hard times. Her grandmother, Sara Wood, taught her how to sew. Helen, at 13, and her youngest sister, Alice, became foster children of Dr. Thomas and Lucille Patterson.
She always told of her great experiences being the driver for her foster father. She was allowed to drive at the age of 13. She was also a foster child of Mrs. Ritter as she graduated high school in Lisbon, N.D., in 1948 and had the chance to drive Mrs. Patterson to Hood River, Ore. Mrs. Patterson’s sister, Grace, was married to Frank Arnold. The Arnolds offered Helen to live with them and start a new life in Hood River. Four days later, she met the love of her life, Donald (Dick) Goe, and four months later, they were married. This loving couple, married over 65 years, were blessed with four children, Richard (Susan), Thomas, Lynn (Rick) Sherrell, and Gary (Kathy).
Helen enjoyed raising her family in a warm and loving environment. She was a member of the Odell Methodist Church. Her children used to get a special button for attending church each Sunday every year. In 1957, on her birthday as the family was getting ready for church, the family house burnt to the ground. The family of Roy and Dorothy Kirby and daughter MaryAnne offered the family to live with them until they were able to find a new home. They eventually moved to the Pine Grove area on a 20-acre orchard. She was eager to become part of the Pine Grove clan.
Everyone welcomed the family with open arms! She joined the Hazel Rebekah Lodge, Aloha Club, played bridge and volunteered at Providence Hospital. She loved giving baby showers and wedding showers for all of her family and friends. Dick and Helen enjoyed hosting the Goe family reunions. They enjoyed all types of dancing, taking long walks (daily), playing cards, reading, crossword puzzles, stray cats and dogs. They loved to go camping at Toll Bridge Park and Lost Lake in their camper. They spent 20 years at the beach house they owned in Lincoln City, Ore.
Her husband, Dick, passed away in 2014; she moved to Down Manor in 2017 and then to Brookside Manor.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers, Robert (Bob) and John; and daughter-in-law, Anne. She is survived by two brothers, Henry and Tom; and three sisters, Marge Mooney, Mary (Dale) Blumenthal and Alice (Carl) Dehner. Helen was blessed with nine grandchildren, Audi (Ryan) Samsel, Trista (Ryan) Beam, Cassy (Heath) Stintzi, Dustin (Tara) Goe, Kimberly (Mike) Goe, Kary (Sara) Sherrell, Donnie Goe, Ryan (Brittany) Goe, Colby Goe; 12 great-grandchildren, Andrew Samsel, Hunter Samsel, Trevon Beam, Tyrone Stintzi, Toby Stintzi, Rylyn Beam, Kainoa Alayon, Nash Samsel, Alexander Goe, Brodie Goe-Alayon, Adelynn Goe and Kinsley Goe, whom she loved with all of her heart and soul.
A viewing will be held from 10-11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Interment will be private at Pine Grove Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at the Mt. Hood Winery on Saturday, April 4 from 3-6 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.