Helen Faye Gurnsey passed away on Aug. 5, 2019, at Providence Hood River Medical Center in Hood River, Ore. She was 84 years old.
Helen was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Foss, Okla., to Estella Maye Richardson Bodine and Jessy Lee Bodine. She had three brothers and two sisters, all of whom preceded her in death.
When Helen was 6 years old, the Dust Bowl hit and the family moved to Stratford, Calif. Helen picked cotton during that time until the family moved to Marysville, Calif., where she attended school.
She met and married Bill James Gurnsey when she was 17 years old. The couple had nine children: Larry James, Joyce Sue, Michael Lynn, Gary Dean, Patricia Ann, Dennis Wayne, Debbie Lynn, Joseph Lee and Becky Lee. After the first three children were born in California, the family moved to Gresham, Ore.
Bill passed away in 1975 and five years later, Helen moved the family to Hood River.There, she secured a position with Duckwall Fruit Company, where she worked for 27 years before retiring.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her five siblings; daughter, Joyce Sue; and sons, Michael Lynn, and Dennis Wayne. She is survived by her sons, Larry James, Gary Dean and Joseph Lee; daughters, Patricia Ann, Debbie Lynn and Becky Lee; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Aug. 12 at Mt. View Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.