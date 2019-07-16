Henry Joseph Severinsen was born March 19, 1954, in Hollister, Calif., and is where he grew up. He was the youngest of four children born to Hans and Mary (Valledo) Severinsen. His siblings are Hans Severinsen Jr., Betty French and Ellen Severinsen.
Hollister was a semi-rural town and Henry was briefly comfortable having a “pet” racoon, riding horses and tending to farm animals. He learned to hunt, but didn’t like it.
At 9 years old, he went to his father’s native country of Denmark. They visited a few other countries, and he went on the Queen Mary ship. He told of sneaking into the captain’s cabin to get a tour.
At 11, he went to a school for three years that was like being at a 4H camp. He worked very hard over the summers there as well. He went to high school in Santa Cruz, Calif. After that, he worked in a cannery and a horticultural factory, and at 26, his family bought a hardware store in Hollister called Brown and Chappell. It was a 100-year-old store when he closed in in 1988 to move to Parkdale, Ore.
Henry considered owning a gym, as weightlifting became a passion. He had earned the advanced scuba diving certificate. He loved large fish tanks.
He met Gail Sorensen and they married in 1984 in Kauai, Hawaii. He became a stepfather to Leif Sorensen. He and Gail had two more sons, Hans and Kai.
Henry had a large movie collection, with favorites in action and science fiction. He had read over 100 Star Trek paperbacks.
Traveling as an adult didn’t gain his interest, as he loved living in the paradise of his Parkdale home. Sitting on the patio, listening to his favorites of the ‘60s and ‘70s, his gardening and many cats were his joy as well.
Henry passed away on April 27, 2019. He had a fun sense of humor and is terribly missed by his family. He had great faith in an “Awesome God,” his favorite song.
