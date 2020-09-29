Howard Henry Thille, AKA Howie, Hank, How Weird, and Junior to his close friend and family, passed peacefully to the Pearly Gates on Sept. 23, 2020. He suffered from a broken heart after losing his dear wife Alene earlier this summer. Howard was born in Elgin, Neb., to Howard and Vernona Thille on Aug. 12, 1931, the middle child and oldest son of four sisters and a younger brother. He attended Elgin High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball, and was a graduate of the class of ‘52. Howard entered the U.S. Navy after graduation. He served on the USS Brown as a Boatswains Mate, and in Guam as a fireman.
After Honorable Discharge from the service, Howard made a home in The Dalles/Dufur area for over 63 years. At one time he had a family farm on Five-Mile Creek raising horses and cattle. Howard was involved with The Dalles Elks Lodge No. 303 B.P.O.E. in the 1970s and served as Exalted Ruler. Being interested in serving his country and community, Howard was also a member of The Dalles Sheriff Reserve in the 1960s and ‘70s. As an entrepreneur, Howard and Jim Potter opened Frontage Tractor in 1980, a tractor parts consignment resale store on Frontage Road, this venture took them across the Pacific Northwest.
He was known to frequent The BBQ as well as Zim’s Brau House. It was through a mutual friend that he first met Alene at the BBQ. They were married Aug. 23, 1976, and would have celebrated 44 years together this past summer.
Howard is survived by his son, Michael Thille (Tracy), granddaughter Torrey Thille, and his sisters Joann Wentworth, Connie Caughlan, and Doris Kluthe.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at Sorosis Park, The Dalles. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oregon Veterans’ Home-The Dalles, c/o Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, 700 Summer St. N.E., Salem, OR 97301.