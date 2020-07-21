On July 7, 2020, Irene Marie Remington, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at age 65.
Irene was born Aug. 30, 1954, in The Dalles, to Paul and Evelyn Prentice. She graduated from Wahtonka High School in 1972.
Irene married Lee Remington on Sept. 17, 1973, and they lived in The Dalles and Mosier, Ore., before returning to The Dalles due to Lee’s failing health. She worked for many years at The Dalles Cherry Growers before moving to K-Mart, where she worked until she retired.
Irene enjoyed spending time with family and friends and showed it in her own special way. She was fan of music, outings, and spending time in her yard.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Prentice, in October 1992; her sister, Alta Mae, in May 1958; and her husband, Lee, in August 2008.
She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Prentice; one brother, Richard Prentice and wife, Sandy; sisters Theresa Fadness and husband, Richard, and Melissa Gray and husband, Jim; and several nephews, nieces, friends and two cats that will miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.