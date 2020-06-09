Irene Marie Thomas, 97, of Salem and Dufur, Ore., passed away on May, 30, 2020. She was born in Caruthers, Calif., on June 30, 1922. She grew up in the San Joaquin Valley farming country, the youngest daughter of a large Russo-German immigrant farming family. Her parents owned and farmed a small vineyard. She was the first in her family to attend college, first at Reedley Junior College and then at Fresno State University — where she graduated with degrees in elementary education and speech pathology (January 1944). Upon graduation, she was inducted into Kappa Delta Pi Education honorary and Phi Beta Kappa. After graduation, she began teaching elementary school in Selma, Calif.
Irene married Francis (Frank) Thomas on Dec. 27, 1943, prior to Frank shipping out with the Marines to the South Pacific. She continued to teach in California until the end of the war, and then taught in Seattle, Wash., while Frank attended the University of Washington after the war.
She and Frank first came to the Mid-Columbia in 1948, when they moved to a logging camp in Glenwood, Wash. They settled in Dufur, Ore., in 1951, where Irene was active in the Dufur Methodist Church teaching Sunday school, Bible School and directing choir. She taught art classes and substitute taught in the Dufur Public Schools. Both Irene and Frank were always available to mentor and counsel students interested in higher education.
In addition to her professional interests, Irene was a devoted gardener, baker and florist, bringing great creativity to each. She twice won the Oregon Wheat League baking competition in Wasco County, advancing to the state finals. Never one to miss a holiday or birthday, she generously provided care packages of baked goods to family, friends and neighbors.
Irene was an indefatigable correspondent, and through the years, her cards and letters formed a bond that kept both family and friends connected. She will always be remembered for her unfailing good taste in all things, her intellect, her never-ending curiosity, her devotion to family and community, and, of course, her delightful and unique sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer McAfee MD, Bellingham, Wash.; son, Kenneth Thomas Esq (Emily McMahon), Alexandria, Va.; grandson, Brant McAfee (Jacqueline), NOAA Fisheries Scientist, Gloucester, Mass.; grandson, Frank Thomas; and great-granddaughters Claire and Nora McAfee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis (Frank) Thomas. In later years, Irene was always there for her grandsons, Brant and Frank.
Donations in memory of Irene can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or to the Methodist Church of choice.