Ivan Earl Solomon of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on May 1, 2020, at the age of 76. Ivan was born Sept. 21, 1943, in Yakima, Wash., to Mildred Engelhardt and Lonney F. Solomon. Ivan met Dawn, the love of his life, in 1963 and was married soon after. The couple moved to Bingen, Wash., in 1964 and began their life together. They had two wonderful sons, Michael E. Solomon, born on Dec. 28, 1963, and Ron F. Solomon, born Sept. 30, 1968.
Ivan worked at the SDS Lumber Company and Bingen Plywood for over 36 dedicated years. He was an avid fisherman and a fixture along the Columbia River where he caught hundreds of salmon and steelhead, often surrounded by his sons and many friends.
Ivan was also a car enthusiast and always had some sort of hotrod in his driveway. Many would recognize his blue and white 1957 Chevy around Bingen, often parked near his beloved fishing spot. Ivan loved and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He took the kids on many fishing trips to the various lakes in the Gorge. In 2005, Ivan and Dawn moved to The Dalles to enjoy retired life.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Dawn; his children, Michael and Ron; sister, Sue, and her husband, John; his six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Lyman and Lurman; niece, Theresa; and nephews, Troy and Jim. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He touched many lives along the way and will never be forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for the kind gestures and sympathies. They are greatly appreciated during these difficult times.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.