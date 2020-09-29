After a lengthy illness, John “Jack” Steward has gone to be with his forever family. Jack went to his forever family at home with his family surrounding him. Jack was born and raised in Rufus, Ore. He is survived by his wife, Geri Steward; four children, Kim Thompson, Kelly Steward, James DeSapio and John DeSapio; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He joined his parents, Luther and Lois, and brother Howard on March 24, 1934, and three years later, the family added his sister, Dorothea. Jack was salutatorian of his graduation class at Rufus High School.
Jack worked at farming, truck driving construction before going to work for the Army Corp of Engineers as a crane operator at the John Day and The Dalles Dam.
He continued to live in Rufus until his retirement, then moved to Pendleton, Ore., until finally settling in Terrebonne, Ore.
Jack loved the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping with the whole family. He would hike miles to take his sons fishing. He loved his family and you could always find him at one of his kids or grandkids sports events, no matter how long the drive.
Jackson, you are my forever love.
Per Jacks request, there will be no services. Memories and Condolences can be made by going into Autumnfunerals.com.