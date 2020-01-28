James Ishizaka passed away on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. He was 86 years of age at the time of his passing.
Jim was born on April 2, 1933, in Hood River, Ore., to parents Sanji Ishizaka and Yukiye Oyama Ishizaka. He married Chiyoko Uchima in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Jim was honorably discharged in 1955.
During his working career, Jim ran a small orchard in Oak Grove and also worked at the Champion Hardboard Plant in Dee, Ore.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Chiyoko. Jim is survived by his children, Jean Mallen and her spouse Paul of Sandy, Ore., Karl Ishizaka and his spouse Teresa of Yakima, Wash., Sam Ishizaka and his spouse Jill of Seattle, Wash., and Raymond Ishizaka and his spouse Muriel of Hood River; his grandchildren, Stephanie, Corie, Jessica, Willie and Maggie; sister-in-law, Sachiko Dill; and nephew, Richard Dill.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all of James’ friends for their kindness and support. Some of his most cherished times were meeting with “the gang” at the local coffee shop in the mornings.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.