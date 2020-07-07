It is with great sadness that the family of Janet Lucille Christoffer announces her passing.
Janet Lucille Christoffer (Smith), daughter of Robert and Lucille Smith-Konizeski, was born on Aug. 30, 1938 in Portland, Ore. She was the first of three siblings born. Her parents were both teachers and were pillars amongst the community.
While attending Bremerton High School, Jan enjoyed being a part of so many activities; her passion of poetry, art, calligraphy, and serving as the Armed Forces Day Queen were some of her favorite memories. After graduating in 1956, Jan proceeded on to Grays Harbor College where she majored in Art and quickly met the love of her life, Wayne Christoffer in Aberdeen, Wash. It was a blind date that turned out to be love at first sight! They soon got married in Seattle, Wash., on June 29, 1958. Jan and Wayne made their first home in Olympia, Wash., where they began their family with Kim and Robert being born. Choosing to relocate back to Bremerton, Wash., where Jan was raised, they then had Lori and Jennifer. Jan raised her family with Wayne and constructed their first house in Central Kitsap, they both were incredibly involved in the community and members of the Kitsap golf club and enjoyed bowling with friends and family. Wayne took much pride in the coaching of the local Pee Wee’s athletic teams.
After 37 years in Bremerton, while raising their family, they both planned on a second adventure and relocated to Westport, Wash., where they established two restaurants.
Ten years later and with great success they decided to travel the United States and create more memories with their family along the way.
Then choosing to retire in Gresham, Ore. Jan lost her first love, Wayne, in 1994. It was a year later over coffee and pie she surprisingly found a second love who said she was the sparkle of his eye and nicknamed her “hot pants.” Daryl Gylium and Jan had a brief but very sweet courtship and the happy new pair created a new life together in Richland, Ore., where they could live out their golden years and where fishing was a moment of beauty that they cherished together.
Jan and Daryl had so much pleasure in the oasis they called home; the magnificent gardens and the botanical flowers brought so much happiness to the life they created and the family and friends who visited over the years. After Daryl’s passing and 20 joyful years together, Jan relocated to Hood River, Ore., to be near her family; years later Jan settled into a wonderful Retirement community, The Springs, making new friends, playing bingo, and becoming a card shark. She was amongst the favorites and would entertain the community and staff with her wonderful sense of humor. She loved performing her favorite songs on the piano, one of her frequent song requests was also one of her favorites “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”
Jan lived life to the fullest and viewed everything in life as a chance to love and laugh along the way. She will be remembered for her spirit, strength, and tenacity, and above all else her sense of endless humor that will be remembered for many generations to follow. She is now over the rainbow and joining her mother, who passed last year at 99 years young, leaving behind 6 generations.
Jan is survived by her brother, Steven Smith and Lisa Smith since passed; her sister, Susan Onetha; her children, Kim Young, Tony Narbone, Robert Christoffer, Lori and Bruce Whilhite, Jennifer, and Rob Plumley; her cherished her grandchildren, Ryan Young-Smith, Kathleen Smith, Nicole Wilson, Teresa Davis, Richelle Wilhite, Jamie Whipkey, Samantha Burnette, Joe, Jeff, Bob, Troy, Kylie, Erica Hansen, and their spouses. Jan was incredibly grateful to have had six generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews 58 in total.
Special thanks from the family are extended to @thespringsliving.com for the care given in her final years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to this foundation that Jan and family supported over the years www.hrvac.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.