Janice Ruth Leis, 67, passed away at her home in Bingen, Wash., surrounded by her family on June 26, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1953, in White Salmon, Wash., to Loretta (Kock) and Robert Dickey.
For many years, Janice was the bookkeeper for the family business, Dickey Farms. She loved western movies — John Wayne was her favorite — cooking shows, HGTV and the Hallmark channel. Her favorite color was blue.
Janice enjoyed tending her yard and flowers, Christmas lights and holiday get-togethers. She also liked camping trips, fishing, clamming, cooking and canning. An outdoor lover, Janice loved to go mushroom and berry picking, and taking rides in the fall when the leaves were changing. Most of all,Janice loved all of her family.
Janice will be missed by her children, Angie Leis Greenwood and her husband, Justen, of White Salmon, Kevin Leis and his wife, Jessica, of White Salmon and Laura Leis of The Dalles, Ore.; her partner, Dave Holwegner of Bingen and his daughter, Erin Holwegner of Belleview, Washington; and grandchildren Jace and Danner Greenwood and Payton and Brody Leis. She was preceded in death by her husband, LaRoy L. Leis, and her parents, Robert and Loretta Dickey.
A private service will be held for Janice. Memorial contributions in her name may be given to Heart of Hospice Foundation, 407 Portway Ave., Suite 201, Hood River, OR 97031. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.