Jean L. Watson Emerson was welcomed into heaven June 12, 2020, at the age of 87 years and 1 day, with her loving husband of 50 years, C. Floyd Emerson, at her side.
Jean, the daughter of Merrill and Ruth Watson, was born June 11, 1933, in Runville, Penn. Her hobbies included square dancing as a young girl and recipes and cooking as an adult. Jean was well known for her beaming smile, sweet and vivacious personality and her strong love of family. She served God and her faith in many ways, playing the important role of supportive pastor's wife to Floyd, organizing prayer chains, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, playing piano for worship and various other leadership roles in the church community.
In addition to Floyd, Jean is survived by her daughter, Janet McMaster, son-in-law, Brian, and grandson, Travis; sister, Edith Mackereth; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers (Maurice, Albert, Walter, Pete, David and Tom).
A public viewing will be held at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore., on Friday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment. Please contact Anderson's at 541-296-2600 to schedule an arrival time. A private viewing for family will be held 3-5 p.m. A private burial service for the family will be held on Saturday, June 20 at the Odd Fellow Three Mill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations be made to UCC Congregational Church in The Dalles or Heart of Hospice, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
The service will be live streamed (see www.andersonstributecenter.com for details). Friends are encouraged to leave a note or message of condolence for family at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center.