Jean Elizabeth Jermann was born to Leo and Mae Jermann on May 28, 1922. She grew up in the cozy, little paper mill town of Camas. Betty Jeanne, as she was called then, never knew her older siblings, Lenora and Basil, who both died of polio before she was born. At the tender age of 8, while attending Forbes Elementary, one of her younger twin sisters, Margaret Ann, died of pneumonia, leaving a lasting and loving bond between Betty and her younger sister, Mary Claire.
She graduated from Camas High School, and her fondest memories were her musical classes — band and orchestra — her involvement in the Pep Club and her part-time job at the Camas newspaper, “The Paper Post.” With “high honors,” Betty was admitted to Marylhurst College for Women in the fall of 1940.
Besides leading the band as a majorette, she was elected student body president and soon after became acting president of Oregon Federation of Collegiate Leaders. But her college career was cut short, 21 credits shy of graduation, when she married Henry Paul Dueber in 1944, a young University of Portland student she met on the steps of Flavia Hall at a “Tea Dance.”
Now a war bride, her newly wedded husband, Paul, an Air Force lieutenant, promptly left for service overseas. After his safe return from World War II, they lived in two different houses in Portland, raised nine delightful children, and moved to their summer home in Cannon Beach, where they opened a small variety store. Two years later, the store quadrupled in size and moved to the M&M building on the corner of Second and Hemlock. The population of Cannon Beach at that time — 531.
Tragedy, again struck, when Henry Paul Sr. died of an embolism on Christmas day 1967, leaving Betty with nine children and a full-time job at the store. Being thrust into the role of sole decision-maker for the young family served as a catalyst for Betty’s emergence as a business leader in Cannon Beach. She began modestly four years later, by leasing space in a building owned by Maurie Clark and moved her retail store to Sandpiper Square. With the help of her children, Betty continued to increase her retail expanses after she met and married D. K. Smith in 1972 — not only in Cannon Beach, but in Seaside, five shops on the Astoria waterfront and later in Winthrop, Wash.
Betty was also an adamant supporter of securing the future of Cannon Beach. She was an active member of the Coaster Theatre, the PTA, city council, planning commission and even ran for mayor (which she lost by a narrow margin). She was the “Little Voice” that helped decide the fate of Maurie Clark’s purchase of the skating rink, which after a long and thoughtful deliberation, eventually became the Coaster Theatre. She was a cast member of numerous Christmas plays, a memorable character of the “Bill Steidel Players,” and she was one of the earliest sponsors of the Cannon Beach Children’s Center.
In 1983, Betty and D.K. moved to Winthrop, Wash., but that was before (as D.K. would put it) “the grandchildren started springing up like weeds!” Needing to be closer to their growing family, they promptly moved back to Parkdale, Ore., and called their house The Poor Farm, where the door was never locked. Their last move was to Hood River, where they found home and more friends than you could ever count.
One of Betty’s proudest accomplishments was coming full circle — when in 1992, at the age of 70, she returned to Marylhurst College and after a near 50-year absence, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in humanities. But, most importantly, Betty was mom to nine children, who adored her more than words can say.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Claire Shivers; her four sons, Henry Paul Jr., Peter Scott, Matthew Leo and Andrew Charles; her five daughters, Elizabeth Ann, Mary Ann, Margaret Ann, Julie Ann and Nancy Ann; and D.K.’s children, Sherry, Mark and Lisa. Betty has 26 wonderful grandchildren and eight marvelous great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life ceremony and potluck will be held on Sunday, June 2, at the Crag Rat Hut from 3-6 p.m.
