Jeanene Kay (Shimp) Sigl, 60, of Hood River, Ore., passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2020, at Providence Portland Medical Center with family by her side. She was the firstborn child to parents Larry and Pauline (Shefstad) Shimp on May 2, 1960, in The Dalles, Ore.
Jeanene graduated from The Dalles High School in 1978. She worked at The Dalles Safeway and Heidi’s on the Heights in Hood River prior to starting an in-home daycare, where she cared for many children as if they were her own. In 1999, she began her career as a Rural Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service. During this time, she formed lifelong bonds with many of the families on her route. She enjoyed seeing their smiles, saying a quick hello, and then a wave goodbye. She also formed many friendships with her coworkers during this time and enjoyed serving as the unions secretary/treasurer for many years.
Jeanene met Max L. Sigl in 1981. They were married on May 7, 1983, in The Dalles and quickly moved into their home in Hood River, where they would raise their three daughters: Amanda, Katelyn, and Tharen. She loved having views of Mount Hood and Mount Adams and two giant weeping willow trees that held tree forts and rope swings.
She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, socializing with friends, picking huckleberries, watching old western movies, snowmobiling at Lost Lake, driving backcountry roads searching for wildlife, and family camping trips. Most recently, she loved shopping for her seven grandbabies; she would start Christmas shopping in the spring and brag all year long about the treasures she had found for them.
Jeanene is survived by her husband of 37 years, Max L. Sigl; daughter, Amanda (Sigl) Prine and husband Michael; daughter, Katelyn (Sigl) Logan and husband John; daughter, Tharen (Sigl) Sanchez and husband Saul; grandchildren Javier Sanchez (11), Wyatt Prine (10), Emilia Logan (8), Gunnar Prine (6), John Henry Logan (4), Julian Sanchez (2), and Jameson Prine (1); brother, Todd Shimp; sister, Vonnie (Shimp) Long; four sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; and eight nieces and eight nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Pauline (Shefstad) Shimp; grandparents Harold “Dode” and Ethel (Mulkey) Shimp, and Melvin and Fern (Halvorson) Shefstad.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by many.
A celebration of life for close friends and family will be scheduled in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the West Side Fire Department c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.