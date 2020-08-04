Jewell Ann Snyder, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the MCMC in The Dalles, Ore. She was born in Melrose, N.M., on Dec. 7,1935, to the late Elvin and Juanita Dunlap.
She is the oldest of four children and is survived by sister Marjy Guinn MacNeil, brother Dan Dunlap, and was preceded by sister Katherine Herring.
She married Franklin D. Snyder on Feb. 3,1959. They had three children, Kathy O'Meara, Franklin D. Snyder Jr. (deceased) and Robin Rena Snyder (deceased).
She graduated from Compton College in nursing on June 20, 1967, and had a long nursing career ending at MCMC formally, The Dalles General in 1979. She retired from MCMC on Sept. 28,1998.
Ann was an active member in The Dalles Seventh Day Adventist Church. She loved to cook, sew and garden. But most of all, she loved family and friends.
She is survived by in-laws Bill O'Meara, Deana Snyder, and Justin Lane; grandchildren Susan Lane, Sarah Snyder and Heather Snyder (deceased); and great-grandchildren Dylan and Timothy Fletcher, as well as a host of extended family.
Thank you to the MCMC ER, ICU, doctors, nurses and staff for their excellent care and compassion.