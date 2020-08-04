Jim Combelic (Big Jim) passed away at his home in Skamania, Wash., on July 29, 2020. Jim was born on Sept. 9, 1936, in Pasco, Wash., to Verne and Marie Lande Combelic.
Jim was a life-long resident of Washington state. Jim spent his youth in Sunnyside, Wash. He graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1954. In 1965, Jim moved to Trout Lake, Wash. It was in Trout Lake that Jim took up raising certified seed potatoes ... hundreds of acres of potatoes (he had plenty of home grown help; note children listed later). He also raised cattle at this time. Jim’s parents were farming in Sunnyside and Jim followed in their path. He also drove truck during this period of his life.
Jim’s real love of life came in the mid-1980s when he took up logging. Logging was in his blood as the saying goes and he never really looked at himself as anything but a logger. People who worked and lived in the area knew Big Jim as a kind, generous person, not only with his equipment, but his knowledge. Many people logging today learned their trade from Jim Combelic. He was still doing timber sales and hauling the logs to the mill six weeks before he died.
Jim lived large. He loved his community, spending countless hours with his buddies at the Eagles, plowing people out in the winter, coming to their aid in private emergencies. He was a great friend, a helpful neighbor, and a huge source of support for his community.
Jim is survived by his wife, Kathleen, of 44 years, and five children, Candice Combelic of Carson, Wash., James B. Combelic of White Salmon, Wash., Myron Combelic of Davenport, Fla., Gaye Huyter (husband Matt Huyter) of Cashmere, Wash., and Gina Combelic of Yakima, Wash.
Jim also has four stepchildren, Lisa Shirk (husband Rick Shirk) of Stevenson, Wash., Nicole Altman of Beatty, Nev., Brett Wright (wife Mary) of Round Mountain, Nev., and Holly Muller (husband Rick Muller) of Brush Prairie, Wash.
Jim has two brothers and one sister, Myron Combelic (wife Martha) of Vancouver, Wash., Neil Combelic (wife Mai Combelic) of Bellevue, Wash., and Catherine Combelic Mears (husband Willard Mears) of Grandview, Wash.