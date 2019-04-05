James Carl “Jim” Franks passed away on March 24, 2019, at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. He was 87 years of age at the time of his passing.
Jim was born on Dec. 12, 1931, near Okemah, Okla. He was born to Haskell Glenn Franks and Flossie Mae (Lane) Franks. Jim had three brothers. He lived in Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and North Dakota. Jim attended several schools in Texas and Oklahoma and was a graduate of Sapulpa High School in Oklahoma.
He joined the United States Air Force in January 1951 and attended navigation school, graduating as a Second Lieutenant in June of 1953. While in the Air Force, his duties included flying as a navigator and radar navigator in several aircraft, including B-47s and B-52s. He received an accommodation after completing 100 missions in Vietnam. In 1966, Jim met and married Theresa Mary Gilbert Larsen in Orlando, Fla. She had three daughters whom he immediately accepted as his own.
After retirement in 1971 from the United States Air Force, at the rank of Major, the family moved to Oregon and settled in Odell. Jim lived the rest of his life in and around the Hood River Valley. He worked at the Dee Hardboard Plant until a fire destroyed the plant in 1996.
Jim enjoyed bowling and golf and was an accomplished carpenter and textile loom weaver.
He is survived by his daughter, Marcy Fletcher; grandchildren, Krista Larsen and Michael Meza; and five great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Mary Franks; daughters, Mary Kathleen Hughes and Lisa Marie Larsen; and son-in-law, Lawrence Adrian Fletcher.
Jim will be laid to rest alongside his wife and daughters. A graveside service with military rites was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River.
He was a devoted family man and a loved dad.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
