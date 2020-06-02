Raymond James (Jim) Hayes, May 17, 1944, to April 10, 2020.
John 3:16 — For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believers in him should not perish but have everlasting life.
Jim Hayes was born in Wallace, Idaho, to parents Charlie Reed Hayes and Edith Hayes (Elliot). He married Gloria Sisson and they later moved to Bingen, Wash., where they raised their six children.
He worked in the Idaho silver mines, SDS Bingen Plywood and Stevenson Co-Ply, Stevenson, Wash. Then, his favorite profession was running his own business with Gloria, his wife, Range Rider BBQ, from which he retired.
Jim was preceded in death by his children Lance and Debra Parrish, and his granddaughter Deana Brock. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gloria Jean Hayes, and his children, Brenda Wilson, Lisa Brooks, Toni Campbell, and Edmund Hayes, and his seven grandchildren and his six great-grandchildren.
Jim Hayes was a warm, humorous and gentle man with a deep love of God, family, and community. He will be dearly missed by the many people who loved him.