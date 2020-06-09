James “Jim” Byron Monnie of The Dalles, Ore., passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, at the age of 89.
Jim was born in Park Rapids, Minn., on Nov. 29, 1930, to Byron and Mame Monnie.
Jim graduated from Browerville High School in 1949. He attended St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., for one year before joining the U.S. Navy in 1950, where he served on the USS Palau (CVE-122) and the USS Preston (DD-795) during the Korean War. He returned home in 1954.
On Aug. 31, 1955, Jim married Dolores Raudzis in Browerville, Minn., who were happily married for 64 years.
He continued his education at the University of Minnesota, receiving a degree in Wildlife Management. From there his career took him and his family to six states around the country, including Kenai, Alaska, where he managed the Kenai National Moose Range. He concluded his career at the Oregon Fish and Wildlife regional office in Portland where he managed the migratory waterfowl programs for the western states.
Jim and Dolores retired first to Stevenson, Wash., and later moved to The Dalles.
Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and perfecting his woodworking projects. But he especially enjoyed happy hour on the deck with his wife appreciating the view of the Columbia River and spending time with his family.
James is proceeded in death by his mother, father, his brother, Leonard, and two sisters, Eunice and Charlotte. He is survived by his wife, Dolores; sons Thomas of Soldotna, Alaska, and David of Beaverton, Ore.; daughters Victoria (George) of Fort Worth, Texas, Marie (Jon) of The Dalles, and Patricia of Polson Mont.; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made with Neptune Cremation Service of Portland, Ore. Condolences may be left online at neptunesociety.com.