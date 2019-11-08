Jim Tollen, former Hood River Junior High (now Hood River Middle School) Science teacher, died peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019, at age 79. He lived in Gilbert, Ariz., with his wife, Dorothy.
He started his teaching career in 1963 in Meeteetse, Wyo., and retired in Hood River after 27 years at Hood River Junior High School. His former students remember him as kind and compassionate, encouraging them to care for each other.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sons, Mark (and daughter-in-law VJ) and Mike (and Lori), and daughter, Merri (and son-in-law Chris); five grandchildren and one brother.
He was a member of the Hood River Church of the Nazarene and loved Jesus. Jim served as a teacher in Zambia, Africa, for four years and also volunteered in many capacities throughout his life.
A memorial will be held at Crossroads Nazarene Church in Chandler, Ariz., on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m.