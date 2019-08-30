On Aug. 22, 2019, Jimmy Ray Williams went home to be with the Lord. Jimmy was born on June 10, 1938 to Clarence and Cleo Williams in Silvia, KS. As a toddler in 1939, the family moved to Odell, Ore. where he grew up, graduating from Wy’east High School in 1956.
After graduating, he joined the US Navy serving four years aboard a submarine before being honorably discharged in 1960. The same year, he married Wilma Wetherwell from Parkdale, Ore. on June 22. They had two boys, Bruce Allen in April 1961 and Brian Ray in December 1963. Jimmy worked at the aluminum plant in The Dalles before moving on to become a salesman for Combined Insurance where he climbed the ranks to regional manager. In 1968, he surrendered his life to the Lord and shortly thereafter surrendered to preach. In 1969, he began attending seminary in Sacramento, Calif., obtaining his Bachelor’s degree and nearly obtaining his Master’s degree before being called to pastor a Baptist church in Fortuna, Calif. in 1971. In 1974, he was called preach at a Baptist church in Oxnard, Calif. While there, he continued to pursue his Master’s degree while playing college football, graduating in 1976 at the age of 38. He got straight A’s throughout his higher education and said he would have only needed to write a thesis to obtain his Doctorate degree.
In 1977, he moved to Hood River, Ore. to start the mission work that became Belmont Missionary Baptist Church. In 1984, he was called to pastor Southgate Missionary Baptist Church in Southgate, Calif. By that time, both boys had graduated, and it was just him and his beloved Wilma. In 1990, he was called to Gresham, Ore. to start Gresham Missionary Baptist Church. Preaching the truth is not a prosperous procession and, like most preachers, he had to work a secular job: He worked hard as a contractor until 2005 when he retired.
In 2010, his wife Wilma passed away two months before their 50th anniversary. His health began to decline shortly thereafter. He was a member and associate pastor at Bible Missionary Baptist Church at his passing.
Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing all of his life with family and friends. He excelled at whatever he put his mind to, and passed that onto his kids and grandkids through more memories than can be mentioned. He has friends and family that love him dearly and will miss him. He is now in total joy in the presence of Jesus and is reunited with his wife.
He is survived by all five of his siblings: Jack and Jerry in Hood River; Phyllis, Norma, and Janet in Portland; his sons, Bruce in Portland and Brian in Vancouver, Wash.; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints. -Psalms 116:15
