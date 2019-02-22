September 3, 1924 - January 16, 2019
Visitors to Joanne Cochran’s home were greeted with warmth, an offer of food and drink, and encouraged to “Come sit and visit.” Joanne liked people and people liked her. She found great enjoyment visiting and hearing their stories. A five-minute trip through the check-out line resulted in her discovering where the clerk had grown up, how long they’d worked at the grocery store, and where their kids went to school because she truly relished the uniqueness of each individual’s experiences.
Born and raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Joanne was a child of the Depression. She excelled scholastically, graduating at the top of her high school class, and then on to Iowa State, where she received her degree in Early Childhood Development in Home Economics. She knew how to pinch a penny, stretch a dollar, transform a pound of hamburger into a tasty dinner, and create a beautiful home with an eye for color, balance, and a few attractive items. Like many from those frugal times, she found enjoyment, and laughter, in the most basic of pleasures: Lingering conversations over the dining room table, snapping beans on a hot summer day, or watching the moon come up over the river.
As a young woman and college-bound, Joanne met Tom Cochran on a train headed for Ames, Iowa. That chance meeting eventually led to a date, then two ... and the rest, as they say, is history. Tom and Joanne married in 1950. Daughter, Patricia, arrived a year later. Joanne said having children was how she put her degree in child development to work! Son, Dale, and daughters, Nancy and Carol, would soon follow. Joanne was an excellent, loving mother who nurtured her children’s imaginations, encouraged independent play, fostered a love for learning, and found humor and joy in the antics of a full house! Perhaps, most importantly, Joanne and Tom modeled a happy, loving relationship in their marriage of nearly 62 years.
With kids grown, Joanne indulged her love of creativity. She pursued a long-time desire to learn watercolor painting. A keen talent quickly emerged, blossomed, and matured. Over the course of 37 years, she produced many beautiful paintings, showing a special fondness for flowers and landscapes. As a child, Joanne had learned to piece quilt blocks from her mother. She began quilting again, ultimately stitching dozens of intricate creations. Her quilts adorn the homes of her children, grandchildren and are part of many quilts raffled for charity. She crocheted innumerable baby blankets for family, friends, and charities, crafted delightful little potholders and wiry crocheted “scrubbers” that were highly coveted.
A gentle, cheerful woman, Joanne loved reading, flowers, the changing seasons, hummingbirds, her friends, family and her Lord. Joanne’s vocation was in the art of being a wife and mother. She was quick-witted, feisty, hilarious and smart. An excellent vocabulary complemented her skill in solving crossword puzzles and as a fierce Scrabble player. She loved geography and a chair-side atlas kept her posted on whereabouts of world events and family travels.
Joanne was thankful for her 94 years and that, with the help of her children, she was able to live independently in her own home in Underwood, Wash., through her final days. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Joanne is survived by daughters, Patricia Cochran (Mike) and Carol James (Al); son, Dale, Cochran (Carol); brother, Gordon Smith; grandchildren, Leslie, Tom, Tyson, Brian, Becky, Megan, Emily, Shannon, and Evan, and their spouses; and eight great-grandchildren, as well as loving nieces and nephews.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents, Dale and Ethel Smith; sister, Shirley; daughter, Nancy; and granddaughter, Allison. The family has suggested the Celilo Cancer Center or Immanuel Lutheran Church’s CRASH program for those wishing to honor Joanne through a contribution in her name: Immanuel Lutheran Church, CRASH, 305 Ninth St., Hood River OR 97031; Celilo Cancer Center, 1800 E. 19th St., The Dalles OR 97058.
