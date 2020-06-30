Joanne Walker went to heaven to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020. She was born in Dallas, Ore., on Dec. 10, 1932.
Joanne was a resident of White Salmon, Wash., most of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Barajas, five grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Walker; her father, Claude Campbell; her mother, Sylvia Campbell; two brothers, Jackie Campbell and Johnny Campbell; and two sisters, Melva Van Vliet and Judy Fink.
Joanne loved children and did childcare for many years. She will be very missed. There will be no services per Joanne’s request. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.