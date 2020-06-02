John C. Brown passed away suddenly May 20, 2020, at his home, at the age of 83. John was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Mesquite, N.M., to parents Del Edward Brown and Nellie Daisy (Cook) Brown. He was the youngest of six children, including sisters Iva Del Arthur and Helen “Sis” (Ralph) Chase, and brothers Fred (Ozzie), Roy (Catherine) and Pete (Louise). All but Helen, Ozzie and Roy preceded him in death, as sadly did a grandson, Joe Brown.
John married Bonita Murphy in May of 1958. They resided in California and Washington. She, as well as their four children survive him: His daughter, Sandy (Don) Carollo, children Donny and Melissa, son Del (Gail) and Lindsey, son John Jr. (Sherri), their children, Christopher, Big Kyle, Little Kyle, and Casey, and daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” (Simon) Martinez, and their children, Elliott and Bonnie.
John married Debbie Melzer-Beers in December of 1983. They lived in Ramona, Calif., before moving to Oregon after John’s retirement. They adopted a son, Brett, who has two children, Lani and Leroy. In addition, John has been blessed with three great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, and great nephews and nieces, all of whom he loved with all his heart.
As a young man, John served in the Air Force from 1954-1958 and then followed in his brother’s footsteps and became a journeyman lineman and joined the I.B.E.W. Union. He loved his work, his crews, and the different people he met along the way. He took great pleasure and pride in working on the Union’s Negotiations Team and the Cal-Nevada Joint Apprenticeship Committee. Eventually, John decided to form his own company, D & B Electric, of which he was extremely proud. It was in February of this year that John earned his "60 Year Pin."
John worked hard his whole life, yet he found time for his many interests, including hunting with his dogs and motorcycles and old cars! He spent hours tinkering and puttering in his shop. But most of all, John delighted in visiting with people. John never knew a stranger. He could carry on a conversation with anyone about anything. He loved to kid around and he had an easy way of coaxing a smile or laugh from anyone. And was he ever an ace at storytelling!
When John retired to Sherman County, he would tell you he had found heaven on earth — out there in the middle of nowhere — on Fairview Road. He will be greatly missed by a great number of people.
A private service will be held at the Moro Presbyterian Church, located at 204 Fourth St., on Saturday, June 6 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Moro Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. at John’s home, 65992 Fairview Road, Moro. Debbie is working on a collection of John Brown’s stories. All who wish to contribute, please send them to her by early August.
John became a 32nd Degree Mason, and then a proud Shriner. He continually supported the Shriners Hospital for Children throughout his life. His family would be very pleased if those who wish to donate in his name do so by giving to shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate or go to their direct site, donate.lovetotherescue.org.