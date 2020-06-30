John Curtiss Fulton passed away June 21, 2020, at the age of 79. John was born June 5, 1941, to Gard and Maxine (Kortge) Fulton in The Dalles, Ore. He had four daughters with Glenda Alexander Fulton and in 1988, he married Ruth Tibbets, his childhood sweetheart.
In his lifetime, John was a family man, farmer, friend, cowboy and pilot. He formed many lifelong relationships.
Later in life, he attended Gateway Presbyterian Church, renewing and forming friendships. John loved flying, always taking pictures, which he shared with many. He kept a watch on the happenings and was referred to as the “Eye In The Sky.” John also rode his motorcycles, traveling to Alaska and dipped his toes in the Arctic Ocean.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Gard and Maxine; his uncle, World War II Pilot Captain Robert C. Fulton; his cousin, Vietnam Pilot Major Kermit (Kit) Fulton; his daughter Michelle Lynn Fulton; and his stepson Gregory Walker.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 32 years; his sister, Judy Elston; his children, Katie Anthony, Judy and Mike Urness, Jenni and Will Ford; stepchildren Elizabeth Walker and Grayson Walker; grandchildren Jillian McCormick Danielson and Diana McCormick Sinclair, Sarah and Sam Anthony, John Ford and his wife Ashley, Judy and Ruthie Ford, Charlie and Mackenzie Urness; and great-granddaughter Karlye Dornan.
A graveside service was held at Three Mile Cemetery on Friday, June 26.