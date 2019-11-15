Raymond John Rath passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, at his home in Kennewick, Wash., with family by his side. John was born on April 14, 1945, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing, after a wonderful and very blessed life. John was born in Hood River, Ore., to Raymond John and Theresa (Clarke) Rath. John attended elementary school in Portland, then May Street Middle School in Hood River, and he graduated from Hood River High School class of 1963. He then went on to attend Oregon State University and has been a dedicated Beaver fan ever since … Go Beavs! John married Sharron Ray on Dec. 18, 1965, in Hood River and to their union were blessed with two children, Michael John and Kimberley Ann. The family lived in Corvallis, Eugene and Portland before moving back to Hood River in 1972.
John worked early on for First Interstate Bank and was co-owner with his brother-in-law, Don Durr, of Hood River Garbage from 1973-2000. In 2013, John and Sharron moved to Kennewick. In his life, John has had many loves and activities including, pickleball, tennis, billiards and pool, snow skiing and water skiing. He also loved playing games with family and friends: Cribbage, Texas hold-em poker and trips to local casinos. After retirement, he and Sharron traveled in their motorhome each year to Arizona, camping with The Good Sam Club, and trips to Cove Palisades State Park were a family favorite with the kids.
John was a member of The Hood River Valley Christian Church Disciples of Christ, Kappa Delta Rho fraternity, Hood River Elks Lodge and the Hood River Rotary Club and a past president of the club from 1993-1994. John is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Sharron Rath of Kennewick; children, Michael Rath (and wife, Shelly) of Sherwood, Ore., and Kim Rath Moore (and husband, Wayne) of Kennewick; grandchildren, McKayla Rath Higgins (and husband, Michael) of Wilsonville, Ore., and Brandon Rath of Sherwood, Brett Rath of Clifford, N.D., and Bronson Moore of Tempe, Ariz.; great-granddaughter, Sharron Joy Higgins, born Dec. 9, 2018; siblings, Kathy Durr (and husband, Don), Thomas Rath (and wife, April) and Rick Rath (and wife, Julie); mother-in-law, Lorena Ray; and sister-in-law, Pat Ray.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa, in 2006; father, Raymond, in 1979; and father-in-law, Virgil, in 2008.
Services to celebrate John’s life and mourn his passing are planned for 1 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 16 at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River. Private interment will be at Idlewilde Cemetery in Hood River.
Family suggests memorials be made in John’s name to Chaplaincy Hospice Care of Richland or Hood River Valley Christian Church and sent care of Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.