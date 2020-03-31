John Robert Vaughan was born on Aug. 8, 1938, in Hood River, Ore. He passed away on March 25, 2020, in Hillsboro, Ore.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan, infant daughter Lisa and son Brian. He is survived by his wife Didi, daughters Julie Boyer (Terry), Nicole Lindsey (Lance), grandchildren Kassie Johnson, Austin Vaughan, Russell Vaughan and brothers Mike Vaughan and Steve Vaughan.
John’s first wife, Susan, passed away in 1968. He later married wife Didi. They bought a yacht and did charter cruises in the Bellevue area. They worked for TSI for over 30 years and were managers of various offices in the U.S. and Canada before settling in Hillsboro and managing the Portland office.