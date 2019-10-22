Johnnie “Johnnie Straylow” Osbourn passed away on Oct. 18, 2019, at the age of 79 in his home in The Dalles Ore., with his wife, Leona, at his side. He was born in Siloam Springs, Ark., on Dec. 11, 1939, to William and Dorthy Osbourn.
He was an active member of the Masons, Shriners, Eagles and The Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife, Leona, of 22 years, daughter Cynita McClung (Larry), son Shawn Osbourn (Keri), brothers Jim and Jack Osbourn and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Jerry, and son, Scott.
A celebration of life will be held at The Dalles Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles, on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 1-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland, Ore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.