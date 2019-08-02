Life is a journey. For some, the journey is long, while for others, their time comes much sooner than expected. Nevertheless, the impact made is deep, the lives touched are many, and the hearts that grieve come in multitudes.
Jonathan David Jensen was born in Hood River, Ore., on July 4, 1983, to Ronald and Virginia Jensen. He was the oldest of six siblings: Amanda, Michael, Alyssa, Anna and Benjamin.
Life as children consisted of tree climbing, blackberry picking, fort building and packing fruit together at the family business, Produce Kountry. We loved intensely, fought wildly and forgave wholeheartedly. Jonathan was more than a brother … he was a friend, a confidant, a protector and our hero.
As a teen, he was often found working at his parents’ business, mountain biking, playing soccer, working on his trucks and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from Horizon Christian School in 2002, Jonathan became a sales representative at his parents’ company, Hood River Fruit & Produce, which later became Columbia Food Service. Jonathan’s loyalty to his parents was expressed through his dedication to his father and mother as he worked towards helping the business grow and thrive. His ability to relate to others, to make one feel like they were the most important individual, and his loyalty to his customers (who often became family) made him succeed and thrive not only as a businessman but as a son, brother, friend, father, and husband.
Jonathan loved people. His love for people manifested itself through bringing people to the table, regardless of their stories. Jonathan knew the language of food, which became his language of love. Whether it was grilling in the backyard, spending days cooking for hundreds or finding the best use for hot sauce, one knew that the flavors that combined on their plate was a creation of love that Jonathan was proud to share with all that came to his table.
Of all the things Jonathan loved, he loved his family most. Jonathan left behind his beautiful wife, Rachel Jensen, and his three sons, Teig Jensen (14), Burke Jensen (12) and Moses Jensen (6). Jonathan loved them each relentlessly and with tenderness. For many years, Jonathan was a single dad, but he could often be found eating applesauce late at night on the kitchen floor with Teig, his oldest, teaching him the critical skills of a successful donut in his Chevy truck. He also loved playing Legos with Burke and building tree forts in the yard. Jonathan and Moses had breakfast dates every Monday. Jonathan never forgot how to play; water fights, camping trips, sledding, and Christmas tree hunting are a few of his sons’ favorites.
Jonathan was happily married and passionately in love with his wife and soulmate Rachel Jensen (26). Their lives were focused on loving one another, raising the boys, working alongside one another, spending time with friends and family, and growing in their relationship with God. Jonathan and Rachel were married Jan. 12, 2019, in The Dalles, Ore. The last three years with his beautiful wife Rachel were the happiest of his life.
Love is patient, love is kind, it does not envy, it does not boast, it keeps no record of wrongs ... love never fails.
Jonathan unexpectedly passed away on July 21, 2019. Jonathan’s presence on this earth will be greatly missed. Our hope is found in eternity when we all will once again share his table in the presence of the Lord, a place where goodbyes are no more.
In all things, Jonathan was courageous, resilient, strong, compassionate, loyal, and loved wholeheartedly. Among other things, this is what he will be remembered for.
If Jonathan has touched your life, we, his family, would love to invite you to celebrate his life at 10 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Lewis and Clark State Park, 2315 Terminal Ave., The Dalles. A time of gathering and sharing will follow at Spooky’s Restaurant, 3320 W. Sixth St., The Dalles. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel.