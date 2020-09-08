Joseph Deem, 88, died on Aug. 10, 2020, at home in Hood River, Ore., with his life and flying partner of 35 years, Judy Newman. He was born on July 22, 1932. Joe was an attorney for 30 years in Vancouver, Wash., and spent the next 30 years with Judy running Cascade Soaring in McMinnville, Ore. He had more than 55,000 glider flights. He is survived by his wife, Judy, and his ex-wife Mary and their children, Matthew, Steven, Mary Jo, Patricia and Katherine. He will be missed.
A celebration memorial will be held in the fall, when life returns to normal.