Joshua (Josh) Marc Sperry of Spanaway, Wash., passed away April 25, 2020, at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash. Josh was born Oct. 23, 1971, in Vallejo, Calif. He moved with his parents, Donald and Carolyn Sperry, and brother, Caleb, to The Dalles, Ore., in 1976, where his parents currently reside.
Raised on a farm on the outskirts of The Dalles, Josh grew up spending his time learning to work the farm. Josh was an athlete and he loved being outdoors. He spent much of his childhood hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was even known to capture a rattlesnake or two. An active member of their church at the time, Christian Missionary Alliance, Josh grew up with a strong faith that carried him through his life. He graduated with honors from The Dalles High School in 1990, where he also lettered in wrestling and football.
Josh worked with his good friend Sheldon Ayers the summer after high school on a farm east of The Dalles. At the end of that summer, he left The Dalles to go to college at Linfield in McMinnville, Ore., where he earned a BS in Science with a focus on Biology.
Josh joined the U.S. Army in July 1995. He received training as a Diagnostic Imaging Technician. From there, he was stationed in Germany with a short stent in Italy. He then returned to the U.S. and was stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. Shortly after the birth of his daughter, Leah, he was transferred to Fort Sam Houston in Texas. While in Texas, he received his commission as a Nuclear Medicine Science Officer. Once commissioned, he received his first assignment in Honolulu, Hawaii, at Tripler Army Medical Center. After being stationed in Hawaii for three years, he transferred to Fort Knox, Ky., where his two younger sons, Bradley and Jacob, were born. He then transferred to Joint Base Lewis — McChord in 2008, where he retired as Major in 2014.
Josh is survived by his children, Austin Nathaniel Laster, 24, Leah Renee Sperry, 21, William Bradley Sperry, 15, and Jacob Ryan Sperry, 14 all of Spanaway; parents, Donald and Carolyn Sperry of The Dalles, brother Caleb Sperry, niece Bella Sperry and nephew Grady Sperry, all of Hood River, Ore.
A memorial service is being planned for a future date at Calvary Baptist Church in The Dalles. The family plans to select a date once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and there is no limit on the amount of people gathering together. They thank you for your patience; there will be an announcement made once the date has been selected.
In lieu of flowers, there will be a memorial fund set up with Camp Morrow (go to www.campmorrow.org and use the donate tab) to donate to the Cabin Fund in Joshua Sperry's name.
The family of Joshua Sperry would like to say a special thank you to the incredible show of love, support and prayers they have received during this time. "Our community and church friends in The Dalles, Josh's classmates from high school and college, coaches and teachers in The Dalles, military friends and coworkers in Tacoma, the Madigan hospital staff, the hospital staff at St. Joseph Medical Center CHI Franciscan, and Josh's neighborhood family in Spanaway. Your continued love and care have been a beautiful example of the hands and feet of Jesus in our lives. We greatly appreciate you all."