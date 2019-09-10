Joyce Wilda Mahar Allen of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at the age of 96 on Aug. 31, 2019, at Flagstone Senior Living, with family by her side. Joyce was born on Dec. 15, 1922, in Erie, Kan., to Melvin and Louise (McKinley) Mahar. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Farrell and Joe. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Perkins.
At the age of 9, Joyce and her family moved from Kansas to the Mount Hood area of Oregon, settling in the Parkdale area. She aspired to be a nurse, but became an unofficial medic and “other mother” to many of the children in the area. She worked a number of years in the Hood River Fruit industry and that was where she meet her “one and only love,” Glen Allen of Dukes Valley (Odell), whom she married on Aug. 21, 1941. Their family grew with the addition of six children, plus many foster and daycare little ones to love. Their family was raised in Dukes Valley, where they farmed mainly pears in their orchard.
Joyce was active in the Odell Methodist Church, and later the Hood River Riverside Church. Joyce was a lifelong member of the Hazel Rebekah Lodge No. 156 in Odell. She organized a volunteer group to provide free hair services for residents of The Hood River Care Center. She loved raising her family, picnics, family gatherings with lots of good food, traveling to Arizona, playing cards, always adding humor, reading and vanilla ice cream. She welcomed with open arms every addition to her family …including daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, friends of grandkids, lost souls and any child needing encouragement and a hug.
She and Glen retired to Mosier, snow-birding south to Arizona, and finally, in their mid-’80s to a cottage at Flagstone Senior Living in The Dalles. In February of 2013, just a few months short of their 72nd anniversary, Glen preceded her in death. At that time, she moved inside Flagstone and spent the next six years living happily in various settings. She was an active participant in activities, loved to help other residents, especially enjoyed the musical presentations, day trips on the bus and treasured visits from her family.
Joyce was the matriarch of our family. She was so very loved and will be greatly missed by her surviving five children: Glenda Wright, Mick (Cathy) Allen, Florence Muma, Elizabeth VanSickle, and Tina Allen. Her sixth child, Christine, died as a baby at the age of 3 months. In addition, Joyce is loved and survived by 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is so loved and respected that four generations were represented in her room on the day that she passed on to Heaven. We firmly believe that she was at peace to be heading “home,” as she told us she was ready to be reunited with her mom, dad, brothers, daughter, and especially recently passed sons-in-law: Don Vansickle, Roger Muma, Jerry Wright and of course the “love of her life,” her husband, Glen.
A celebration of life to honor Joyce Allen is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A catered reception will follow at the same location. Joyce was privately interred at an earlier date so there will be no graveside service, nor viewing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heart of Hospice C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center in honor of Joyce Allen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.