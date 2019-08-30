Mrs. Joyce Katherine Osbourn, age 66, of Hood River Ore., passed away Sunday night Aug. 25, 2019 at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. She was surrounded by family in her room as she slipped away to her home in Heaven.
She was born June 17, 1953 in Harrison County, Arkansas. She is the daughter of late Herbert “Buster” and Eunice Katherine Martin. Joyce is preceded in death by her three brothers, Billy Jo Martin, Larry Martin and Herbert Martin; two sisters, Vera Price and Gladys; and her husband, Bob Stratton.
Joyce loved her family. She was proud of her 30+ years of work at Diamond Fruit Company as a Packing House Employee. She was an excellent cook. She often said her favorite thing to do was cook for her grandchildren. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking and baking. She simply enjoyed being a loving mom and grandma to everyone. Her memory will live on forever in the countless number of hearts she has touched.
Jackie Darrel Osbourn met Joyce Katherine Martin working at Diamond Fruit Company in the fall of 1981 during the busy part of harvest season. Jack drove a forklift and Joyce worked as a packing house employee. It didn’t take long for the flirty banter and Jacks persistent compliments to lead to a first date.
Nov. 13, 1981 under a clear, stargazing night was the start of a long lasting love would begin on the high crest of Rowena. Despite what we may think happened, Jack said they talked the night away. Exactly one year later, Jack and Joyce bonded their lives together as one in 1982 at Nazarene church of Hood River, Ore. For 36 years, they would experience a life full of overwhelming love, heartache, comfort, pain, achievements, devastation and adventure. Their favorite adventure together was the beach. Joyce loved the beach, it was her serenity. Jack and Joyce would sit to watch the ocean and the seagulls for hours. After years of beach trips, every holy rock and piece of driftwood picked up as treasure was placed in her garden as a reminder of her favorite and peaceful place.
To this day, her garden at home is radiant. Joyce loved her home that she and Jack built together. It was decorated with 36 years of family treasures. Their home in the heart of Hood River County, was built on three decades of humbled heartache, forgiveness, persistence, joy, work, and true love. Jack and Joyce love has set an example for all of us to live by and their love story will be recited for many years to the generations of grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Jack Osbourn; two brothers, Terry (Ruthie) Martin and Ricky Martin; two sisters-in-law, Carol Martin and Paula Martin; three daughters, Tammy Bump, Kimi Katherine Franks and Kimberly Osbourn; one son, Jack Osbourn Jr (wife Dee); ten grandchildren, Trevin Franks (fiancé Rachel Lahti), Emma Franks (partner Tialer Rundell), Kimeisha Stevens, Breanda Meyers (fiancé Greg Stiles), Draven Bump, Adalee Bump, Tashara Underwood, Bryan Barnette, Amanda Pitts-Gottschalk and Robin Reed; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, numerous great grandchildren and countless kids that loved her as their grandma.
A viewing and time of visitation with family was held from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday Aug. 30 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Joyce did not wish to have a funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, OR 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
