Juana (Garcia) Martinez nació en San Jose de Olivares Jalisco, México el 27 de septiembre de 1934. Hija de Eustorgio Garcia y Maximina Plascencia. Ella fue hermana de 10 hermanos y hermanas. Juana llego a Hood River, Ore., a mediados de los ‘80s para estar con sus hijos Juvenal Martinez y Jose Martinez.
Juana trabajo para Diamond Fruit en Odell por varios años antes de retirarse. En su retiro Juana hacia colchas en su tiempo libre para sus familiares. Le encantaba convivir con su familia y amigos y jugar domino (ella ganaba mucho). Juana frecuentaba mucho misa. Cuando su salud empezó a deteriorar ella se mudo al Hood River Care Center donde ahi vivió por tres años.
Juana falleció el 20 de julio de 2019 en Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital rodeada de su familia y ella tenia 84 años. Juana es sobrevivida por sus hijos Juvenal Martinez y Jose Martinez; nietos Jose Martinez, Rosa Martinez, Chuy Martinez, Juan Carlos Martinez, Veronica Martinez, Lorena Martinez y Sylvia Martinez; hermanos Uvalda Garcia, Maria de los Angeles Garcia, Maria Isabel Garcia, Asuncion Garcia, Jesus Garcia y Ruben Garcia, y bisnietos. En el cielo la reciben sus papas, esposo Jose de Jesus Martinez Tiscareño; hermanos Lucia Garcia, Rodrigo Garcia, Pedro Garcia y Livier Garcia.
Juana (Garcia) Martinez was born in San Jose de Olivares, Jalisco, México, on Sept. 27, 1934, daughter to Eustorgio Garcia and Maximina Plascencia. Juana was a sister to 10 brothers and sisters.
Juana arrived to Oregon in the mid 1980s to be near her sons, Juvenal Martinez and Jose Martinez. Juana worked at Diamond Fruit in Odell for many years before she retired.
In retirement, Juana would make blankets and comforters for her family. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially playing Dominos (she often won). When her health started declining, she moved to the Hood River Care Center. There she lived for three years. Juana passed away at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital on July 20, 2019, surrounded by family, and was 84 years of age.
Juana is survived by her two sons, Juvenal Martinez and Jose Martinez; grandchildren Jose Martinez, Rosa Martinez, Chuy Martinez, Juan Carlos Martinez, Veronica Martinez, Lorena Martinez and Sylvia Martinez; siblings Uvalda Garcia, Maria de los Angeles Garcia, Maria Isabel Garcia, Asuncion Garcia, Jesus Garcia and Ruben Garcia; and many great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jose de Jesus Martinez Tiscareño; siblings Lucia Garcia, Rodrigo Garcia, Pedro Garcia and Livier Garcia.
