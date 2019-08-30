Juanita Gloria (McKissen/ Bergum) Bright passed away on Aug. 28, 2019 at the age of 89, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s, in The Dalles, Ore. Juanita was born Aug. 24, 1930 in Delta, Colorado to Ira and Libby (Cross) McKissen. Her family moved to Oregon from Colo. in 1933. She graduated from Hood River High School in 1948. On Nov. 11, 1948 she married Merlin Bergum and they had two daughters; Linda Dianne and Vickie Lee. Merlin and Juanita were divorced in 1972.
On Oct. 20, 1972 she married Kenneth Bright. They resided in Rowena for over 40 years. Juanita was a very active member of the Rowena Baptist Church. During her working career, she was employed at Van Horn Packing, Luhr Jensen & Sons, Community Action Program (CAP) and Mid-Columbia Asphalt until her retirement. She loved doing crafts. Some of her favorites included weaving baskets, making glass art, creating cards, knitting, crocheting and making stepping stones.
Juanita was predeceased in death by both of her parents; brother, James McKissen; sisters, Bernice Myers and Carol Flint; and grandson, Brett Chambers. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Bright; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda (Scott) Chambers of Parkdale, Ore. and Vickie (Ron) Roler of LaCenter, Wash.; grandchildren, Robin Chambers, Ryan Roler, Cade Roler; great grandchildren Makenzie Chambers, Chase Chambers; several nieces and nephews; step children Ronda Loehmer of Winamec, Indiana and Don Bright of San Antonio, Texas; and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Also left to mourn her loss is her beloved spaniel, Sassy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Juanita to the Rowena Baptist Church or Heart of Hospice C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel (204 E 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon, 97058).
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.