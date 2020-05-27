Judy Kathleen Henry, 79, passed away at her home in Bingen, Wash., on May 18, 2020. She was born to Edith Ethle Ruth (Furhman) and Harry Barthaleaum Kelly on May 20, 1940, in Portland, Ore. On Nov. 28, 1957, she married the love of her life, Dean LeRoy Henry, in Portland.
Mrs. Henry was a member of the Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid Society. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and cooking.
Judy is survived by her husband Dean of Bingen; daughters Barbara Robinson of Blair, Neb., Susan Mannie and Kelly Hinderliter of Goldendale, Wash., and Tracy Franklin of White Salmon, Wash.; grandchildren Christopher Henry of Bingen, Kathleen Vernon of Vancouver, Wash., Kevin Robinson, II of Bingen, J.C. Abshire of Okla., Sarah Reckard of Trimont, Minn., Mason Mannie of Fargo, N.D., Brandon Mannie of Lakeville, Minn., George Hinderliter, III of Battle Ground, Wash., Jacob Hinderliter of Goldendale, and Douglas Franklin, Zachary Franklin and Joshua Franklin all of White Salmon; great grandchildren Kaden and Kellan Henry of Bingen, Kaylee Vernon of Yacolt, Wash., Ty Robinson, Grant Reckard of Trimont, Minn., Jonah, Micaiah and Isaac Mannie of Lakeville, Minn., Kloe and Ali Hinderliter of Battle Ground, Dylan, Madison, Jordan and Baylee Hinderliter of Goldendale; and sister Sanger Schwartz of Parkdale, Ore. Graveside services were held at the White Salmon Cemetery.
To send condolences to the Henry family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.