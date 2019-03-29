June Rosemund Davis went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 21, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore., with family by her side.
June was born on May 27, 1926, in Barron County, Wis., to Gust and Mabel Granum. She grew up in Wisconsin with one sister and three brothers. June and Howard were married March 25, 1944, in Sand Creek, Wis., and moved to the Hood River Valley in 1946, where she remained until her death.
June and Howard raised one daughter, Dawn, and three sons, Alan, Jerry and Chris. June worked at area packing houses and for Luhr Jensen. She loved spending time with her family, playing bingo, bunco, watching professional wrestling, baking pies, cookies and lefse. She really enjoyed singing; in fact, she sang on a local Wisconsin radio station during her teenage years. However, more than singing, June loved to dance; and now we know she is dancing on streets of gold!
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Tom) Hill; sons, Alan (Jean) Davis, Jerry Davis and Chris (Janet) Davis; grandchildren, Trinette Nichols, Kari Hill, Tracey Gorham, Greg Hill, Lynn Davis, Jacob Davis, Jennifer Davis, Julie Davis, Sherell Gollinger, Jonathon Davis, Logan Davis, Jeromy Davis, Kristen Davis and Jared Davis; sister-in-law, Betty Granum; and special niece, Ondrea Grey; 23 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; her parents; sister, Frances Moe; and brothers, Glen and Russell Granum.
A viewing will held from 8–10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6. A celebration of life will follow at 10 a.m. Both will be held at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Interment will be at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River. Donations in memory of June can be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund or the American Heart Association c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Arrangements are under Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
