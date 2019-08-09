Karon E. Anson passed away on July 27, 2019, at her home in White Salmon, Wash.
Karon Elizabeth Garrett was born in Fresno, Calif., on July 15, 1953, to James and Rose (Betty) Garrett. Karon was the second of six children (Michael, Evelyn, Patrick, Steven and Kathy).
After spending her younger years in Fresno, the family moved to Antioch, Calif., where she finished high school and as a junior and met her would-be-husband, Jerry Anson. Karon and Jerry wed on April 29, 1972, and enjoyed a growing family that included their two daughters, Tricia Stevens and Lisa Perala. Loving the outdoors and seeking new adventure, they moved to White Salmon, where they enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, motorcycle rides and spending time with their daughters and their grandchildren, Jacob, Sahara, Meghan, Kyle, Jeremy, Tate, Gage and Tyzen.
Karon was an avid and talented seamstress, and she enjoyed sewing her loved ones wedding gowns, prom dresses, sock monkeys and more. She adored her kids and grandkids, cooking, crafting, quilting and, above all, she was remarkably kind and gentle soul.
Karon owned her own business as a seamstress, Karon’s Korner. She had a passion for sewing and creating beautiful dresses and more. She was also a devoted gardener, enjoying summer days in her garden. Karon’s favorite pastimes included spending hours riding with Jerry on their Harley Road King and taking their motor coach for adventures all over the western U.S., and always enjoyed a cold Corona after their adventures.
Karon passed away quietly at home the morning of July 27 from complications from Alzheimer’s. Karon was cared for until her final days by Jerry and her family, as well as Anne Marie Counihan of There’s No Place Like Home and Hood River Heart of Hospice. She is survived by her mother, Rose (Bette) Garrett, her husband, Jerry, her daughters, and her five brothers and sisters. She leaves behind her eight grandchildren and her trusty side-kick, Rocky.
Karon was a beautiful soul who was a centerpiece of her family and always had open arms for her friends. Although she may be gone, she will continue to live in the hearts and memories of her friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Karon’s name to Hood River’s Heart of Hospice, whose presence made all the difference to Karon’s comfort and journey.
A time to celebrate Karon’s life and mourn her passing is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.