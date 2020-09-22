A7 obits Osborne Sept 23.jpg

Karon Osborne

Karon Corinne Osborne, 68, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away from metastatic lung cancer after a courageous battle on Aug. 21, 2020. Karon was born on Jan. 20, 1952, in Ellensburg, Wash., to Keith and Mary Jane Casidy.

Karon was greeted on the other side by her daughter, Cori Ann Chudek, and her mother, Mary Jane Stinson. Karon is survived by her father, Keith Casidy; brothers Flint Casidy, Wade Casidy and Joseph Casidy; her grandsons Taylor and Matthew Chudek; aunt Cora Lesser; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life and potluck will be held Sept. 27 at Wishram Park in Wishram, Wash., at 1 p.m. Bring chairs.

