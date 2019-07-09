Kathleen (Elder) Nichols passed away peacefully on July 6 at an assisted living facility. She was born Dec. 18, 1926, in Hood River, the second of three children to Mary Elizabeth (Winans) Elder and Rhuben Chester Elder. She attended Pine Grove Grade School and Hood River High School and was graduated from what was then Oregon State College with a degree in home economics.
She was married June 27, 1948, to Richard Otis Nichols at Pine Grove Methodist Church in Hood River.
She was active the early days in the Amicus Club, and for many years in the Methodist Church and the Soroptimists, served at various times on the school board and the Community Action Program board, and was a corporate officer of Nichols Boat Works.
She was also one of the founding members of a bridge club that lasted more than 55 years. In 1972, she was named Woman of the Year for Hood River.
She lived in the same house on the Old Dalles Road for 59 years, until declining health necessitated a move to Parkhurst House, where she was appreciative of the care from the excellent staff.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Stanley Elder and family in 1970, husband Richard Nichols in 1994, son Robert Nichols in 2013 and sister Jean (Elder) McNamar in 2017.
She is survived by her sons, Rodger Nichols and his wife, Julie Reynolds, of The Dalles, and Thomas Nichols and his wife, Dwynn, of Cottage Grove; grandchildren, Roxanne Nichols and her husband, Rod Howell, Amanda Mathena and her husband, Chris, Ellen Yeoman-Millette and her husband, Tyler, Regina Biagi and her husband, Tony, Tyler Nichols and Charlie Nichols; and great-grandchildren Kara, Sadie, Matthew, Iago, Adria, Gabriel and June.
She was a woman who believed that it was important not just to talk the talk but to walk the walk, to help others and not to complain about it.
A celebration of her life will be held at Anderson Tribute Center in Hood River on Saturday, July 20 at 1 pm. Donations may be made to the History Museum of Hood River County and the Fish Food Bank in Hood River.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.