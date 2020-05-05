Kathryn “Kathy” Thomas, 1945-2020, grew up in Seattle, Wash. She married John Thomas in 1966. She received a Masters in Library Science from the University of Washington. She worked as a librarian in the Hood River library for more than two decades.
She was a dedicated, faithful and much loved member of the White Salmon Bethel Congregational Church. She fought throughout her life for social and economic justice. She was a loving mother, wife, sister and friend, a joyful and gentle spirit who cared for everyone. She leaves behind her daughter Janette, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her sisters, and her brother. All of us, and her dear friends and many others whose lives she touched, will cherish her memory for as long as we live.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time. To share memories or condolences, please visit gardnerfh.com. If you would like to make a donation in Kathy’s name to her church, please go to www.bethelwhitesalmon.org and click the donate button at the bottom left of the site.