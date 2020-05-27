Kathy Louise Rice passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Kathy was born June 2, 1950, and was 69 years old. She was born in Hood River, the first child of Jim McClain and Virginia Rose McClain. Growing up, Kathy enjoyed being bossy to her younger brother, Mick McClain, and sister, Diana McClain Hitchcock.
Kathy cherished her childhood, living in a pack with her siblings, Chandler cousins, and visiting her Aunt Virginia's family in Corvallis. While attending school in Mt. Hood, Kathy met a young Rocky (Jesse Rodney) Rice and snatched her first kiss. They graduated from Wy’East High in 1968. After high school, Kathy went on to Western Oregon University, and then transferred to Portland to complete her education with a degree in information technology.
Kathy enjoyed working with the evolving computer landscape at WARN Industries and then at Clackamas Education Service District, before moving back to Hood River to marry Rocky on Nov. 20, 1976. She later dedicated herself to raising Jeff (1981) and Becky (1982). When money became tight in the '80s due to national economic stress, Kathy returned to full-time work at the Hood River Valley High School in data processing. She excelled in this confluence of developing technology and helping people. Kathy continued to work at HRVHS for 16 years and retired as technology coordinator in 2005.
Outside her devotion to family, Kathy developed her love of gardening, a hobby endowed from her parents. She loved spending endless summer hours pulling weeds, growing her rhododendrons, and trimming her roses. Kathy and Rocky traveled broadly and took several cruises to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Alaska. She continued to travel with friends to various European countries and Cuba. Before COVID-19, she had planned on visiting Portugal in the fall.
Before kids, Kathy was active with her friends bowling, walking, and with a sewing club. But as the kids' activities grew, she reduced her own interests to support them. Kathy volunteered as treasurer for various organizations, including the Hood River Museum. Her faith was strengthened by teaching Sunday and Bible School at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and by later attending St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
Kathy is survived by her spouse, Rocky Rice (Hood River); her children, Darci Rice Anderson and Rod Rice (Vancouver, Wash.), and Becky Rice and Darren Davidson (Portland, Ore.); her grandchildren, Emily and Garrett Anderson (Vancouver), and James and Jordan Davidson (Portland); her father Jim McClain (Hood River), and her siblings Mick and Virginia McClain (The Dalles, Ore.), and Diana and Larry Hitchcock (Milwaukie, Ore.). She was preceded by sons Jeff (1999) and Button (1978), and her mother, Virginia Rose McClain (2020).
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service for family was held May 26 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kathy’s name to the FISH Food Bank in Hood River, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.