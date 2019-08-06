Ken Maddox of Lakewood, Wash, passed away on July 29, 2019, due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. He was 74 years old. Ken grew up and was educated in Norman, Okla. He received a Bachelor’s degree in 1967 and a Doctorate in metallurgical engineering in 1972 from the University of Oklahoma.
His initial work was in the field of energy. His employers included the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo.; a consulting firm on Cape Cod, Mass.; and the Georgia Tech Research Institute in Atlanta, Ga., where he managed energy projects worldwide and traveled extensively.
He worked for Advance Navigation in Hood River, Ore., and subsequently founded and became executive director of the Software Association of Oregon. Upon retirement in 1995, he worked part-time until 2016 for Hood Technology as a technical writer.
In 1987, he and his wife, Linda, moved to Hood River, where they were drawn to the many recreational opportunities of the area. Ken helped found the Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association and worked hard for water access throughout the Gorge. He was also active in the city and county of Hood River, serving on a variety of boards and committees. His ideas were often visionary and too radical for the times. When you crossed paths with Ken, you were left with no doubt as to where he stood on the issues of the day. He loved living in his historic Victorian house in downtown Hood River and gave generously to many beneficial organizations.
Following his undergraduate education, he was briefly married to a fellow student, Sandy Meridith. A few years later, in 1972, Ken met Linda while backpacking in the Grand Teton National Park. Ken was fond of pointing out that they were going in opposite directions and he was lost. They were married in 1976, divorced in 2010 and remained close friends. In 2016, Ken’s first wife, Sandy, reached out to him after 46 years of no contact. They remarried that June and he moved to her home in Washington.
Ken was an avid reader, skilled writer, and an accomplished athlete. His interests included classical music, literature, and history. His intelligence was startling and his love of the outdoors deep. In his later years, Ken took up long distance hiking and biking throughout the Northwest. As the Parkinson’s disease progressed, his skills became diminished and his death was the result of a fall.
Ken leaves behind his wife, Sandy, and his brother, John, of Norman, Okla. He is also survived by two nieces, a nephew, and seven step-grandchildren from his marriage to Sandy. He will be dearly missed by all, including those who were lucky enough to receive his delightfully acerbic Christmas letters.
No services are planned.