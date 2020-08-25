Kenneth Ashbaugh passed away on Aug. 17, 2020, in Hood River, Ore., at the age of 89. Ken was born in Iowa on Dec. 1, 1930. He grew up on a rural farm that produced acres of corn, as well as chickens and hogs.
Traveling with his parents and sisters, Ken moved to the Hood River Valley in 1943 as a 20th century pioneer. He loved Hood River, and would embrace this county for the rest of his life. He attended Odell High school, where he lettered in basketball and football. He was the valedictorian of his graduating class of 1948. Following graduation, Ken enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in New London, Connecticut for the better part of four years. Upon returning to Hood River, Ken worked as an electrician for Diamond Fruit Company several years. Later, he served as chief electrician for the Army Corps of Engineers at the Bonneville Dam, until his retirement in 1993.
Ken and Dona Strum were married in 1955, and they enjoyed 65 wonderful years together. Their leisure time was filled with camping trips throughout the Northwest. Following retirement, they explored the Southwest and several National Parks in the western United States. Ken and Dona are the parents of Steven Ashbaugh (deceased in 2018) and Kelly (Ashbaugh) Chausse.
Ken enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved being in the outdoors. He climbed Mount Hood during his high school years, and he never wavered in his enthusiasm for the Hood River area. He passed along that same enthusiasm to his son by actively participating in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts with him, and lots of family camping trips as their children grew up. Later in life, Ken and Dona were active members of the River of Life Assembly church in Hood River. Ken was a wonderful father, family man and well known for his quiet manner and dry wit.
Ken is survived by his wife Dona; daughter Kelly Chausse of Gresham, Ore.; two granddaughters, Kate Banick of Beaverton, Ore., and Becky Anderson, currently living in Japan; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol Cochran of Parkdale, Ore., and Sandy Winans of Dee, Ore.
Special thanks to Parkhust Assisted Living Home, Providence Home Health Aid Program and all of the wonderful people of the Hood River Valley who knew and loved both Ken and Dona. Donation in honor of Ken can be made to River of Life Building Fund, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center.
A private memorial service was held at Idlewilde Cemetery on August 21, 2020.
Murray Henage II

Murray "Mel" Lyle Henage II passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, at home with Maxie and Lyle in Hood River, Ore., and was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. Mel was born on March 6, 1944, to Murray L. Henage and Charlene M. Henage in Palo Alto, Calif. He had one brother, Andy Henage, and grew up with friend Stephen Wolfe. Mel attended school at Hal Moon Bay and Woodside High, Calif., and then continued his education at the United Stated Institute while serving his country. Mel joined the Navy in 1963, doing three tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharges in 1967. Mel married Marguerita "Maxie" Barbara Gentile in 1966 and lived in San Diego, Calif., and then settled in Redwood City, Calif.

After the military, Mel took a job with Retail Clerks Trust Fund in San Francisco, then moved on to work for the Northern California Retail Clerks Union. He also served as trustee of The Santa Clara County health maintenance organization which is one of California's first HMOs. He then took a position with the retail store employees union local 428 in San Jose, Calif. There he handled grievances and arbitration for the 8,000 member union.

When he and Maxie had enough of California, they moved to Hood River with their children in 1978 and purchased and operated their orchard until Mel opened G.S Long Company of Oregon Inc. He remained the manager until he decided to retire. Since he was not one to sit around, he returned to the industry, where he worked as a private consultant and technical advisor for his son's company, Western Ag Improvement Inc.

Mel enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his wife, Maxie. Mel is survived by his wife, Maxie Henage; son Lyle Henage; daughter-in-law Tara Henage; his lifelong friend Stephen Wolfe; six grandchildren, Logan Mcfarland, Cristina Henage, Luke Mcfarland, Nicolas Henage, Brandi Fletcher and Tanner Fletcher; and of course is loving dog Pepper. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Murray and Charlene Henage; his brother Andy; his beloved grandmother Stella Henage; his daughter Steffanie Rene Henage; one grandchild, Alex Macfarland; and Carol Wolfe.

A private gathering will be held at the Henage property for family and close friends.