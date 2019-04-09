On Monday, April 1, 2019, Kenneth Donovan Chandler, loving husband and father, entered the kingdom of heaven at the age of 64.
Ken was born on March 20, 1955, in Walnut Creek, Calif., to Kenneth and Joan (Ritchie) Chandler. He married Debbie Brown on Nov. 22, 1975. They raised three daughters, Rebecca, Katie and Christa Joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancy Chandler. He is survived by his wife, daughters, sisters Janie Chandler and Kathy Wilder, and 10 grandchildren.
Ken knew the rescuing power of Jesus and he clung to God’s amazing grace through all of life’s trials. He was a skilled custom home builder and home inspector. He had a love for the outdoors and found joy in sailing, kiteboarding, and spending the winters in Baja, Mexico. His wife was his best friend and soulmate, his three girls were the sparkle in his eyes and his grandchildren kept him laughing.
Ken was kind, full of grace, and he lived life to the fullest. As Ken would say, “Keep it going Vern!”
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., Hood River, Ore. Festive attire encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hood River Alliance Church in Ken’s honor.
