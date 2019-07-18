LaVern Treichel passed away on July 3, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. She recently celebrated her birthday and was 85 years of age at the time of her passing.
LaVern was born at home on the family farm in Minnesota to parents Charles and Katherine Wilking. LaVern’s youngest brother, Chuck, and wife, Joyce, still live on that family farm. She shared that she arrived in a hurry, the third of five siblings, and was for the rest of her life in perpetual motion.
LaVern and Oswald “Ozzie” Treichel were married June 19, 1955. They recently celebrated their 64th anniversary. They were blessed with three children, son, Craig, and daughters, Connie and Cris.
After graduating from high school she entered the L.P.N. nursing program in Minnesota. LaVern was a nurse in northern Minnesota, where Ozzie had a small sawmill. They then moved to Idaho, where she worked as a nurse and Ozzie again logged.
In the 1960s LaVern, Ozzie and the three children would visit family friends in Hood River during Memorial Day and Labor Day. Eventually the decision was made to move there. LaVern and Ozzie have lived in the Hood River Valley for over 50 years. LaVern worked for Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital for 35 years as an ER, OB and floor nurse.
In retirement, LaVern enjoyed volunteering at the hospital welcome desk, FISH Food Bank, SMART, and ESA. She was a member of Red Hat Society, County Extension Group and participated in the Strong Women Group. LaVern also volunteered at her church summer vacation bible school. LaVern volunteered at the free blood pressure clinic every Tuesday for many years. She was volunteering at the Hood River Hospital until two weeks before she entered the hospital one last time as a patient.
LaVern’s hobbies included gardening, skiing, hiking, biking and painting. She started out painting pictures on small rocks and then moved on to much larger pictures. She painted two walls in her basement, one wall with a view of Mount Hood and another of an orchard.
LaVern and Ozzie enjoyed traveling in their motor home for a number of years. They have traveled from Alaska to Florida. They also did several cruises. LaVern loved traveling and did tours to Germany, Israel, Italy, Greece and Turkey. She participated in a number of U.S.A. trips.
LaVern is survived by her husband, Ozzie, and their three children, Connie and her husband, Edwin, Craig and his wife, Lori, and Cris and her husband, Leo. She was grandma to 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. LaVern was loved by a host of other family members and the many friends that she had collected over the years.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive, Parkdale.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in remembrance of LaVern Treichel to PHRM Hospital Scholarship.
Donations may either be sent c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center or directly to Providence Foundation, PO Box 149, Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.