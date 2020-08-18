Charles “Lee” Moore passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore., with his family by his side. Lee was born in Pine Grove, Ore., on April 11, 1934, to Earl and Mary Whitecotton Moore. He was 86 years of age at the time of his passing.
Lee was a lifelong resident of the Hood River Valley. He attended schools in Pine Grove, Hood River and was part of the first graduating class of Wy’east High School in 1952. He married twice, first to Shirley Phillips, with whom he had three children, Darold, Wes and Becky. While married to Shirley, he worked for Harvey Aluminum in The Dalles, Ore., and farmed a small orchard adjacent to where he grew up in Pine Grove.
Lee’s second marriage was to Nona Hosman. They also had three children, Mike, Steve and Traci. In 1960, Lee began to farm with his father and brother Allen. He and Nona raised their family in Odell, Ore. In 1974, Lee and Nona purchased and operated the Apple Barrel, a fresh fruit and vegetable store in East Portland.
He took hiatus from farming between 1977 and 1984. During this time, he sold the Apple Barrel, purchased a small mobile home park in Hood River and went to work for Stadelman Fruit as a fieldman. In 1984, he and Nona, along with son Steve, purchased an orchard in Parkdale and farmed until 2001.
During Lee’s early retirement years, he and Nona traveled to Yuma, Ariz., for the winter months, where they made many lifelong friendships. Lee enjoyed spending hours tinkering in his shop that had a place for everything and everything was in its place. If you loved history and listening to a long story full of depictive details, then you loved to visit with Lee.
In 2010, Lee returned to the roots of his childhood and began attending church and bible study at Hood River Alliance on a weekly basis. In 2012, during his baptism, Lee declared that he had made a personal decision to live the remainder of his days on earth for Jesus. Those close to him, especially his family, saw how the love, grace and mercy of God can transform a man!
He loved to cook and was an excellent chef. He also loved to use his Trager Grill to cook steaks, prime rib roasts and salmon fillets. He enjoyed large family gatherings, where he could share his art of cooking.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents and sister Georgiana Sheirbon. He is survived by his wife Nona of 60 years; brother Allen Moore of Pine Grove; sister Louise Rickman of Wenatchee, Wash.; six children Darold (Sue) Moore, Wes (Adele) Moore, Becky (Lee) Gilkerson, Mike (Eve) Moore, Steve (Lilia) Moore, and Traci (Rohit) Fuller; 17 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; cousin Robert Whitecotton of Odell; lifelong friend Nate Arthur of Odel1; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee’s name may be made to Heart of Hospice, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.