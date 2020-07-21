Longtime Mosier resident Lee Roy Herman passed away at The Dalles Health and Rehab, in the presence of family, on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 84. Lee Roy was the youngest of eight children, with five brothers and two sisters, born to Thomas Franklin Herman and Fannie Magnolia “Maggie” Partin Herman.
He was just a young boy when his family moved from Antlers, Okla., to Oregon, where they settled in Mosier. Lee Roy attended Mosier Valley School and lettered in basketball, football and track. He also participated in student government, dramatics and choir, graduating in 1954. He maintained many lifelong friends from his school days.
Lee Roy married Nola Short on May 24, 1957. The couple had three handsome boys, Rick, Tim and Troy Herman. They later divorced in 1971, and he married his second wife, Elizabeth Jane Wonsyld, of Hood River on May 16, 1973. With this marriage, he gained a stepdaughter, Shelley, whom he treated as his own daughter.
He took great pride in raising his children and made many great memories on camping trips, and fishing and hunting outings with his boys. Lee Roy worked as a milkman for Mayflower, later known as Darigold, and retired after 42 years of employment. He truly enjoyed his job and developed many friendships though his time there. In retirement, Lee Roy went on to start Herman’s Lawn Care Maintenance with his son Tim and he kept the business going for many years into his retirement.
He was a spirited man, loved by many, hated by none and some will probably say he was one lucky son of a gun! Lee Roy would help anyone in need. He had many titles during his lifetime: Horse trainer, milkman, fireman, first responder, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and good friend. He loved the sports of hunting and fishing and always welcomed a trip for either. He had a lucky hand at the casino and always a place with Jane at a friend’s card table. He loved all of his family and often stood in as a father figure for his nieces and nephews after his brothers had passed on.
Lee Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth Jane Herman; son Troy Herman; parents Frank and Maggie Herman; and siblings JC, Jay, Artley "Slick“, Hugh, Neoma, Gerald and Elaine. He is survived by his sons Rick and Tim Herman (wife Renee); stepdaughter Shelley Prentice (husband Rick); grandchildren Rachel Klapprich, Timmy Herman, James Alwine, Chris Barber, Clinton Herman, Emelia Gove, Nicole Phelps and Jessica Clinton, Mariah VeraCruz, Ashley Alexander, and Samantha Howrey; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who truly adored him and thought of him as a father and grandfather.
A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 and from 9-11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mosier Fire Department, the Mosier Grange or Providence Hospice of the Gorge, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, OR 97058. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.